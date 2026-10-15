The teaser of the upcoming Marathi film Aadi Anant offers a glimpse into a family story centred on the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. Starring Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade in the lead roles, the film explores the love, care and emotional support that connect different generations of a family. Directed by Mahesh Limaye, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 12.

The story focuses on the memories, life lessons and everyday moments that make the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren special. Through this family setting, the film looks at how older family members help shape the lives of younger generations and remain an important source of support.

Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade lead the cast

Alongside Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade, the film features Sakhi Gokhale, Vaidehi Parshurami, Yogesh Shirsat, Kavita Lad, Aarav Ahir, Shrirang Godbole and Guru Thakur.

The film brings together actors from different generations to tell a story about family relationships and shared experiences. While the teaser introduces the emotional theme, further details about the characters and the film’s complete storyline have not yet been revealed.

Director Mahesh Limaye said, “आजोबा आणि नातू यांच्यातील नातं हे प्रेम, विश्वास आणि निरपेक्ष मायेने विणलेलं असतं. या नात्यात निरागस हट्ट असतात, छोट्या-मोठ्या कुरबुरी असतात, तर कधी आयुष्यभर पुरेल असा भावनिक आधारही असतो. ‘आदि अनंत’मधून हे नातं सहज, सुंदर आणि भावनिक रूपात मांडण्याचा माझा प्रयत्न आहे. या चित्रपटातील प्रसंग पाहाताना प्रेक्षकांच्या चेहऱ्यावर हसू यावं, मनात जुन्या आठवणी जाग्या व्हाव्यात आणि आपल्या माणसांचं महत्त्व पुन्हा एकदा जाणवावं, अशी माझी इच्छा आहे.”

Makers discuss the film’s family theme

Producers Sameer Hampi and Aniket Marathe said, “‘आदि अनंत’ ही प्रत्येक कुटुंबाला आपलीशी वाटेल अशी गोष्ट आहे. घरातील ज्येष्ठ व्यक्तींनी दिलेलं प्रेम, त्यांच्याकडून मिळणारा आधार आणि कुटुंबासोबत घालवलेले क्षण आपल्या मनात कायम घर करून राहतात. या चित्रपटातून अशाच भावनांना उजाळा देण्याचा आमचा प्रयत्न आहे. भावनिक क्षणांसोबतच मनोरंजनाची सुंदर सांगड घालत हा चित्रपट संपूर्ण कुटुंबाला एकत्र बसून अनुभवता येईल, अशी आमची अपेक्षा आहे. प्रत्येक वयोगटातील प्रेक्षकांना या चित्रपटात स्वतःच्या नात्यांचं प्रतिबिंब दिसेल, असा आम्हाला विश्वास आहे.”

Aadi Anant release date and production details

Presented by Panorama Studios, Aadi Anant is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Muralidhar Chhatwani, Sameer Hampi, Mahesh Limaye and Aniket Marathe. Ravindra Auti and Darshan Shah are the co-producers.

Mahesh Limaye has directed the film, while Sankarshan Karhade has written the story, screenplay and dialogues.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 12. Its central theme of the relationship between a grandfather and grandson places family bonds, childhood memories and the importance of loved ones at the heart of the story.