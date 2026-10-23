The trailer of Aadi Anant, an upcoming Marathi family film presented by Panorama Studios, has been released. Starring Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade, the film explores the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson through everyday disagreements, playful moments and emotional experiences. The trailer launch also had a personal touch, as the film’s team members’ family members unveiled it.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a family where different generations have their own habits, expectations and ways of looking at life. From a grandson’s demands to a grandfather’s distinctive nature, the story explores how two people from different generations learn to understand each other. Alongside emotional moments, the film also features humour arising from their interactions.

A story about family and two generations

The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren often develops through small everyday experiences. In Aadi Anant, these moments appear to form the foundation of the story. The trailer highlights differences in thinking, the effort required to adjust to each other and the affection that brings family members closer.

Directed by Mahesh Limaye, the film aims to explore these relationships through a combination of comedy and emotion. Although the central relationship is between a grandfather and his grandson, the story also touches on family bonds that audiences from different generations may recognise.

Director Mahesh Limaye said, “आजोबा आणि नातवाचं नातं पडद्यावर मांडताना मला त्यातील सहजता आणि त्यांच्यात घडणारे छोटे छोटे प्रसंग महत्त्वाचे वाटले. या नात्यात कधी गंमत असते, कधी मतभेद असतात, तर कधी शब्दांत न मावणारी जवळीक असते. ‘आदि अनंत’मधून हे सगळे पैलू प्रामाणिकपणे मांडण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे. हा चित्रपट बघताना प्रेक्षकांना त्यांच्या घरातल्या माणसांची आठवण नक्की येईल. यात आजोबा – नातवाचं नातं असले तरीही हा प्रत्येक नात्याचा चित्रपट आहे, जो संपूर्ण कुटुंबाने एकत्र पाहावा.’’

Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade lead the cast

Producers Sameer Hampy and Aniket Marathe said, “‘आदि अनंत’ची गोष्ट तिच्यातील साधेपणामुळे आणि नात्यांमधील वेगळेपणामुळे आम्हाला भावली. आजच्या धावपळीच्या आयुष्यात कुटुंबासोबत घालवलेले क्षण किती महत्त्वाचे असतात, हे या चित्रपटातून अधोरेखित होते. अशोक सराफ आणि संकर्षण कऱ्हाडे यांची जोडी या कथेला खास रंगत देते. मनोरंजनासोबतच प्रेक्षकांना आपुलकीची जाणीव करून देणारा हा कौटुंबिक चित्रपट आहे.”

Panorama Studios presents Aadi Anant, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Murlidhar Chhatwani, Sameer Hampy, Mahesh Limaye and Aniket Marathe. Ravindra Auti and Darshan Shah are the co producers.

Mahesh Limaye has directed the film, while Sankarshan Karhade has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Alongside Ashok Saraf and Sankarshan Karhade, the cast includes Sakhi Gokhale, Vaidehi Parshurami, Yogesh Shirsat, Kavita Lad, Aarav Ahir, Shrirang Godbole and Guru Thakur.

Aadi Anant is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12. The trailer introduces its central family relationship, with the film set to explore the humour, differences and affection that can connect two generations.