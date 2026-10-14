Three years after the success of Baipan Bhaari Deva, filmmaker Kedar Shinde is joining hands with Jio Studios once again for a new Marathi film titled Aai Bhadyane Havi? The makers have officially announced that shooting has begun, marking another collaboration between the director and the production house.

The announcement comes during Navratri, a festival that celebrates feminine strength and devotion. With motherhood at the centre of its story, the timing of the announcement connects with the spirit of the festival.

Baipan Bhaari Deva, which explored the relationships and personal struggles of women from different generations, received a positive response from audiences and became a major commercial success in Marathi cinema. The upcoming film will once again focus on women, but this time through a story centred around motherhood, family relationships and emotions.

Aai Bhadyane Havi? cast and story details

Aai Bhadyane Havi? features an ensemble cast that includes Sukanya Kulkarni, Vishakha Subhedar, Payal Jadhav and Prarthana Behre. The actresses will come together for a story that explores motherhood and relationships through a combination of humour and emotional moments.

According to the makers, the film is a social entertainer that aims to present situations and relationships that audiences from different age groups can relate to.

While the complete storyline and character details have not been revealed yet, the film’s central theme suggests that motherhood will play an important role in the narrative.

Kedar Shinde reunites with Jio Studios

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Aai Bhadyane Havi? is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Sana Shinde. The film is presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Sunflower Studios.

The project marks another women-centric film from the director following Baipan Bhaari Deva, which became known for its portrayal of female relationships and family dynamics.

With shooting now underway, further details about the characters, storyline and promotional material are expected to be shared in the coming months.

The makers have not announced an official release date for Aai Bhadyane Havi? yet.