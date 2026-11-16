Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer: Dulquer Salmaan supports a village girl’s dream of becoming an astronaut

The trailer of Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, has been released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on November 20. Directed by Pawan Sadineni, the film will arrive in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Dulquer, who has built a strong following among Telugu audiences through his films, plays the lead role in this latest project. The trailer offers a glimpse into a story about ambition, friendship and the challenges of following an unusual dream.

Satvika Veeravalli plays a girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut

Satvika Veeravalli plays Kalpana, a young woman from a small village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite facing financial and personal challenges, she remains determined to achieve her goal. Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna, who supports her as she works towards making her dream a reality.

The story follows Kalpana’s journey and the difficulties she faces while trying to enter the world of space exploration. It also explores Krishna’s role in helping her deal with these challenges. The film’s earlier promotional material had introduced parts of their relationship, while the latest trailer gives a clearer idea of the emotional journey at the centre of the story.

Trailer highlights emotions and the journey behind Kalpana’s dream

The trailer focuses on Kalpana’s ambition, the struggles she encounters and the support she receives from Krishna. It uses emotional dialogues and background music to present the bond between the two characters. The visuals also offer a glimpse of the film’s rural setting and the larger journey connected to Kalpana’s dream.

Apart from Dulquer and Satvika, the film features Shruti Haasan, Swasika, Murali Sharma and Ruhani Sharma in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music. The production is being jointly handled by Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, Lightbox Media and Vyjayanthi Movies.

Directed by Pawan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20. The film will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil, bringing its story to audiences across multiple language markets.