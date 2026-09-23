Aali Mothi Shahani trailer: A little girl’s wish to grow up takes a surprising turn

The trailer of the Marathi film Aali Mothi Shahani has been released, giving audiences a closer look at the story of a little girl who has a simple but unusual wish. Earlier, the teaser introduced the child expressing her desire to Lord Ganpati Bappa by saying, ‘मला मोठं व्हायचंय’, which means she wants to grow up. This innocent wish left audiences wondering about what could happen next. The trailer now gives a glimpse into the fun and interesting situations that develop around her wish.

The story of Aali Mothi Shahani revolves around this little girl and her strong desire to grow up. What begins as a simple thought in a child’s mind slowly turns into a series of amusing situations. The trailer gives viewers a sense of how her wish becomes an important part of the story, while also keeping some details under wraps. The film appears to explore the way children look at the world and how their small wishes can sometimes lead to unexpected situations.

Hruta Durgule and Sarang Sathaye also play important roles in the film. The two actors are coming together on screen for the first time, which has already created curiosity among Marathi audiences. The trailer offers a glimpse of Hruta’s character and also gives some clues about the role played by Sarang. However, their exact connection with the little girl and her world is something that will only become clear when the film releases. Their presence adds another layer to the story and makes their pairing one of the aspects to watch.

Writer and director Anand Dileep Gokhale said, “‘आली मोठी शहाणी’ची कथा एका अतिशय साध्या इच्छेतून सुरू होते. मात्र त्या इच्छेभोवती गोष्ट जशी पुढे उलगडत जाते, तसतसे त्यातील वेगवेगळे पैलू समोर येतात. मुलांच्या मनात असणारे विचार आणि त्यांच्या छोट्या छोट्या इच्छा यातून अनेक प्रसंग घडतात. या इच्छेभोवती नेमकी कोणती गोष्ट आकाराला येते, हे चित्रपटातून पाहायला मिळेल.”

Producers Isha Muthe and Shruti Sathe said, “कथेतील साधेपणा ही या चित्रपटाची खासियत आहे. या कथेत मुलांचं विश्व आहे, मात्र त्यातल्या अनेक गोष्टी मोठ्यांनाही आपल्याशा वाटतील. हृता आणि सारंगची जोडी या कथेला आणखी एक वेगळा पैलू देते. प्रेक्षकांना हा चित्रपट नक्की आवडेल याची आम्हाला खात्री आहे.”

Written and directed by Anand Dileep Gokhale, Aali Mothi Shahani is produced by Jaykumar Munot, Isha Muthe and Shruti Sathe. Presented by Fine Brew Productions and True Hope Films, the film stars Hruta Durgule and Sarang Sathaye in key roles. Aali Mothi Shahani is scheduled to release on 2nd October.