Ajith Kumar’s stern reaction to fan seeking selfie at Silverstone sparks social media debate

Ajith Kumar’s interaction with a fan at the Silverstone Circuit in England has sparked a debate on social media. A video from the venue shows the actor giving a stern look to a fan who moved close to him while trying to take a selfie. Ajith’s bodyguard then stepped in and asked the fan to move away. The incident took place on September 12, 2026, during the Le Mans race in which Ajith was competing.

In the video, the fan can be seen approaching Ajith and moving close to him for a selfie. Ajith appears to look at him sternly as the actor’s bodyguard quickly intervenes. The bodyguard speaks to the fan and asks him to step away from Ajith. Even after the intervention, Ajith continues to look in the fan’s direction. The clip was later shared widely on social media, where users had different opinions about the actor’s response.

Several social media users criticised Ajith over the incident. One person wrote, “Without fans Ajith is Big Zero.” Another user argued that actors depend on their audiences and said, “People buy movie tickets, watch their films, follow them, and make them superstars. Their fame, wealth, and lavish lifestyle are possible because of the audience. So why do some people treat an actor like a god and even risk their lives or die for them? You are the customer. “

A third user also criticised the actor and wrote, “I wait for the day when this guys goes to other cities for his racing games and nobody turns-up to see him, or cheer him or take pictures with him. I hope one day that happens and Tamil people will gain self respect .”

The Silverstone event also brought Ajith together with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay. Vijay was seen rushing towards Ajith and hugging him at the racing circuit. Vijay also flagged off the race. Actress Trisha Krishnan was another familiar face at the venue and was seen arriving in jeans, a T shirt and a maroon jacket before entering the racing circuit’s tent.