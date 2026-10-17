Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are preparing for their wedding celebrations, with details of their Chennai reception now emerging. According to reports, the couple’s reception is scheduled for November 21 at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The development has attracted attention across the entertainment, business and cricket industries, particularly after Kavya’s family began personally inviting prominent political leaders.

Maran family extends invitations to political leaders

Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran, recently met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to invite him to their daughter’s wedding reception. The meeting was also acknowledged by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, bringing greater clarity to the wedding reports.

The family has reportedly extended an invitation to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as well. Reports indicate that the formal invitation carries a note from Stalin, who is related to the Maran family.

Is a private wedding planned in Greece?

While the Chennai reception details have surfaced, reports suggest that Kavya and Anirudh may have a private wedding ceremony in Greece around November 11. However, the couple has not personally confirmed the location or date of the ceremony.

Kavya is widely recognised for her association with the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise and her involvement in the Sun Group. Anirudh, meanwhile, is among the prominent music composers working in Indian cinema, particularly in the Tamil film industry.

Their reported wedding has become a talking point because it brings together two well known families with strong connections to entertainment and business.

With the reception scheduled for November 21, attention is now turning towards the wedding arrangements and the expected guest list. Further details about the private ceremony are awaited.