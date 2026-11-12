Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece, first wedding pictures out

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has married Sun TV executive and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in a destination wedding in Greece. The couple tied the knot on November 11 in the presence of close family members and several well-known personalities from the film and political worlds. The first pictures from the wedding have also surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special day.

Anirudh shared photographs from the celebrations, showing the couple posing together in elegant traditional outfits. The newlyweds were seen wearing coordinated ivory and pastel-coloured ensembles, with beautiful floral decorations adding to the setting. Anirudh also shared a special message with the pictures, writing, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime.”

Rajinikanth and MK Stalin attend the Greece wedding

The wedding was attended by several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Rajinikanth shares a close family connection with Anirudh, as the composer is his nephew. His wife Latha Rajinikanth and other family members were also part of the celebrations.

MK Stalin attended the wedding along with members of the Maran family. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, making the occasion an important family celebration attended by personalities from different fields.

The wedding festivities reportedly began with engagement celebrations on November 10, followed by the marriage ceremony the next day. Pictures from the event have attracted attention online, with fans and well-wishers congratulating the couple.

Chennai reception planned for November 21

Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. The event is likely to bring together several personalities from the Indian film industry, cricket, business and politics.

Anirudh is among the most recognised music composers in Indian cinema. He became widely popular with the song Why This Kolaveri Di and went on to compose music for successful films such as Jailer, Vikram, Leo and Jawan.

Kavya Maran is known for her association with Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where she serves as an executive and co-owner of the IPL franchise.

With the Greece wedding celebrations now complete, attention has shifted to the couple’s upcoming Chennai reception.