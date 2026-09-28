Bajrangi poster: Who is the young man standing before the giant Hanuman idol?

The upcoming Marathi film ‘Bajrangi’ has unveiled a striking new poster, giving audiences a glimpse into the world of the film without revealing too much about its story. The poster features a giant idol of Hanuman, a young man standing in front of it with his back towards the camera, saffron flags and a fort in the background. The overall setting creates a mysterious atmosphere and raises several questions about the character and the events that form the story.

The giant Hanuman idol is the main focus of the poster. In front of it stands a young man holding a saffron cloth. On the other side, the fort and saffron flags can be seen against a golden sky. While the poster gives the film a grand visual setting, it does not reveal the exact situation surrounding the character. This has left questions about who the young man is and what role Hanuman plays in his life.

Siddharth Jadhav will be seen playing the character of ‘Bajrangi’ in the film. His character appears to be at the centre of the story, although the poster does not reveal much about his journey. The film is expected to explore the circumstances that bring him into a situation connected with faith and disbelief.

The film has been directed by Tejas Lokhande, while Hemant Edlabadkar has written the story. Avantika Cine Enterprises is producing the project. The makers have kept details about the plot and the characters under wraps, with the poster offering only a few clues about what lies ahead.

Talking about the film, director Tejas Lokhande said, “‘Bajrangi’ची कथा एका अशा प्रसंगापासून सुरू होते, जो स्वतःमध्येच अनेक प्रश्न निर्माण करतो. श्रद्धा आणि अविश्वास यांच्यात अडकलेल्या एका माणसाचा हा प्रवास आहे. या प्रवासातून त्याच्या आयुष्यात घडणाऱ्या काही अनपेक्षित गोष्टी प्रेक्षकांसमोर येतील. पोस्टरमधून आम्ही कथेचा फारसा उलगडा न करता उत्सुकता निर्माण करण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे. चित्रपटातून ही कथा प्रेक्षकांना वेगळा अनुभव देईल, अशी अपेक्षा आहे.”

The poster therefore sets up a central question around Bajrangi and his connection with the events shown in the film. The complete story, including the meaning behind the Hanuman idol, the fort and the character’s journey, will be revealed through the film