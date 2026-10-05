Sharwa is set to play a very different character in Bhogi, an ambitious period action drama directed by Sampath Nandi. The film is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. After creating interest with its posters, the makers have now released the much awaited teaser, giving audiences their first detailed look at the film’s characters, setting and story.

The teaser introduces the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, where the story appears to revolve around a conflict between ordinary villagers and powerful landlords. Anupama Parameswaran is seen in a rustic role and reveals that Kammari Ganga has been taken away by the landlords. She also warns them about the consequences if anything happens to him. The moment sets up the central conflict and suggests that Ganga is more powerful and determined than his simple appearance indicates.

Sharwa plays Kammari Ganga, a labourer who appears calm on the outside but carries considerable anger within him. His appearance, body language, expressions and dialogue delivery have been designed to match the period setting. His confrontational exchanges with the landlords also give an indication of the character’s rebellious nature and his refusal to quietly accept injustice.

Anupama Parameswaran’s character appears to have an important connection to Ganga and the events in the village. Dimple Hayathi is also part of the film as the other female lead. The teaser does not reveal much about either character, keeping their roles and relationships largely under wraps.

The technical aspects of Bhogi also receive attention in the teaser. Cinematographer Kishor Kumar captures the rural setting with an earthy visual style, while Bheems Ceciroleo’s background score adds intensity to the action scenes. The production design further establishes the period atmosphere and the world in which the story takes place.

Bhogi brings together a period setting, village based conflict and action, with Sharwa playing a character driven by anger and resistance. The teaser provides a first look at this world without revealing the complete storyline. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon.