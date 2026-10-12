Telugu actor Nani has revealed his new look for the upcoming action comedy Bloody Romeo, giving audiences an early glimpse of his character in the film. On October 10, 2026, the actor shared his latest transformation, featuring a mullet hairstyle and a gangster inspired appearance. The film marks his first collaboration with director Sujeeth, who is known for directing Saaho.

The announcement has attracted attention on social media, particularly because of Nani’s changed appearance and the unusual character he will be playing. Unlike a conventional gangster role, Bloody Romeo will feature Nani as a chef who secretly lives the life of an outlaw.

Nani plays a chef with a dangerous secret

Bloody Romeo follows a character who appears to lead an ordinary life as a chef but has another identity hidden from the people around him. The film is expected to combine comedy with action, using this double life as an important part of its story.

The promotional video titled ‘Finding Romeo’ offers an introduction to the film’s central character. Nani also shared posts featuring the caption ‘Gangsta Mode: ACTIVATED’, drawing attention to his new appearance.

His mullet hairstyle has become one of the most discussed elements of the reveal, with fans sharing their reactions online. The look suggests a different presentation for the actor, although further details about his character and the storyline are yet to be disclosed.

Bloody Romeo shooting begins October 17

Directed by Sujeeth, Bloody Romeo brings Nani and the filmmaker together for the first time. The project also features Preity Mukundhan as a female lead, while Praveen Veyra is handling the music.

The film is being produced under the banners of Niharika Entertainment and Unanimous Productions. According to the announced schedule, shooting is set to begin on October 17.

While the makers have introduced Nani’s appearance and the basic idea behind his character, additional information about the supporting cast, plot and theatrical release date is still awaited.

For now, Bloody Romeo has introduced an interesting contrast through its central character: a man who works in a kitchen while secretly operating outside the law.