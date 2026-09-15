Chiyaan Vikram’s Chiyaan 63 gets a title, Power House promo reveals his dark side

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film, which was earlier referred to as Chiyaan 63, has officially been titled Power House. The makers unveiled the title promo on Monday, September 14, on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film appears to combine family drama, humour and action while presenting Vikram in a very different role.

The promo begins with a back shot of Vikram as he carries a plantain thar into an old style house. Mekha Rajan, Subash Selvam and Samyuktha Hegde are later seen reporting to him after completing tasks assigned to them. The scenes suggest that the characters may be connected to a catering service.

Vikram appears to play a caretaker who manages weddings and takes responsibility for the events he handles. His character confidently gives a “100% guarantee” for the weddings under his supervision. The promo also introduces Riya Shibu, known for Sarvam Maya, as his niece. Her character is shown as someone who frequently gets lost in her own daydreams.

The lighter mood continues in a kitchen scene featuring Urvashi and VTV Ganesh. The two characters are seen exchanging jokes while preparing food. However, the tone changes when Vikram enters a store room to collect some supplies.

The promo then hints at a much darker side of Vikram’s character. It describes this side as his “Anniyan” side. Two badly injured men are seen lying inside the room, while Vikram calmly cleans the blood from the floor. The sequence suggests that the seemingly ordinary caretaker may have a dangerous secret.

Power House has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Sathya Jyothi Films has also credited RD Rajasekar as cinematographer, Gopi Prasanna as production designer and Poornima Ramaswamy as costume designer and stylist.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film also stars Shammi Thilakan. Power House marks Vikram and Anand Shankar’s reunion after Iru Mugan, which released in 2016.

Iru Mugan also featured Nayanthara and Nithya Menen. The film received mixed reviews but reportedly performed well at the worldwide box office, with reports at the time putting its global earnings at around Rs 100 crore.

With Power House, Vikram and Anand Shankar appear to be exploring another unusual character, this time combining the actor’s family man image with a more mysterious and dangerous personality.