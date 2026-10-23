The teaser of Dhasal, a biographical film on renowned Marathi poet and Dalit Panther movement co founder Namdeo Dhasal, was unveiled at the Dhamma Festival in Nagpur. The teaser offers a first glimpse of actor Lalit Prabhakar in the role of Dhasal, whose poetry and political views challenged social inequality and the existing system.

Dhasal was known for his bold writing, rebellious ideas and poems that reflected the realities of marginalised communities. His contribution to Marathi literature and his association with the Dalit Panther movement made him an important figure in Maharashtra’s social and literary history. The upcoming film aims to explore his life, struggles and ideas through cinema.

What the Dhasal teaser reveals

Presented by Sanjay Pandey and The Bioscope Films, the film is produced by Varuna Madanlal Rana and Sanjay Pandey. They have also taken responsibility for the writing and direction. Lalit Prabhakar’s appearance as Namdeo Dhasal offers an early look at how the filmmaker intends to portray the poet’s personality and life.

Director Varuna Madanlal Rana said, “नामदेव ढसाळ यांचे व्यक्तिमत्त्व समजून घेणे म्हणजे एका माणसाचा प्रवास जाणून घेणे एवढेच नाही, तर त्यांच्या विचारांमागची अस्वस्थता, त्यांचा विद्रोह आणि समाजातील अन्यायाविरुद्ध उभे राहाण्याची त्यांची ताकद समजून घेणे आहे. या चित्रपटासाठी आम्ही त्यांच्या आयुष्याचा आणि साहित्याचा अनेक वर्षे अभ्यास केला. त्यांचा संघर्ष आणि त्यांच्या विचारांची धार पडद्यावर प्रामाणिकपणे मांडण्याचा आमचा प्रयत्न आहे. धम्मा फेस्टिव्हलसारख्या महत्त्वाच्या व्यासपीठावर या चित्रपटाचा टीझर प्रदर्शित होणे आमच्यासाठी विशेष आनंदाची बाब होती.’’

Ilaiyaraaja composes music for the biopic

Producer Sanjay Pandey said, “पद्मश्री नामदेव ढसाळ हे केवळ कवी नव्हते, तर अन्यायाविरुद्ध आवाज उठवणारे एक मोठे विद्रोही विचारवंत होते. त्यांच्या शब्दांमध्ये आगीची धग होती आणि त्यांच्या विचारांनी अनेक पिढ्यांना दिशा दिली. अशा व्यक्तिमत्त्वाचा जीवनप्रवास चित्रपटातून मांडणे ही आमच्यासाठी अभिमानाची आणि तितकीच मोठी जबाबदारी आहे. ‘ढसाळ’चा टीझर धम्मा फेस्टिव्हलच्या माध्यमातून प्रेक्षकांसमोर सादर करता आला, याचा विशेष आनंद झाला. नामदेव ढसाळ यांच्या विचारांशी नव्या पिढीचा संवाद घडावा, त्यांचा संघर्ष आणि त्यांचे योगदान अधिकाधिक लोकांपर्यंत पोहोचावे, हीच या चित्रपटामागची भावना आहे. या टीझरमुळे प्रेक्षकांमध्ये चित्रपटाविषयी उत्सुकता निर्माण झाली, याचा आम्हाला आनंद आहे.”

Veteran South Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Guru Thakur. Adarsh Shinde, Divya Kumar, Rohit Raut, Padmanabh Gaikwad, Urmila Dhangar and Vibhavari Apte have lent their voices to the songs.

Abhay Sodaye, Pratap Gangavane and Ashwajit Kamble have worked on the dialogues. Makeup artist Shrikant Desai has created Lalit Prabhakar’s look as Namdeo Dhasal, while Eknath Kadam is handling art direction and Milind Jog is the director of photography.

The film seeks to bring Dhasal’s personal journey, literary contribution and fight against social injustice to a wider audience. Its teaser marks the first public glimpse of this portrayal, with further details about the film awaited.