The trailer of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming gangster drama Dorothy was released by the makers on Friday, September 18, 2026. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in important roles, with music composed by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The trailer gives a glimpse into a story that moves from childhood innocence to the darker realities of adult life and violence.

The trailer begins with an unusual conversation between two young boys during a movie screening. As they watch a kissing scene, one of the boys closes his eyes while the other tells him, “We will also be expected to kiss girls like this when we grow up, so pay attention.” The lighthearted moment sets up the early friendship between the two characters before the trailer moves forward in time.

As the boys grow older, their lives become connected to violence. Their friendship appears to be tested as they find themselves caught in situations that are far removed from their childhood. Keerthy Suresh’s character enters their lives and appears to play an important role in changing the equation between the two friends. The trailer does not reveal too much about her character but suggests that her presence could have a major impact on their relationship.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy appears to approach its gangster drama setting in a relatively understated way. Instead of focusing only on action, the trailer hints at questions around friendship, violence, personal choices and how relationships change over time. The film features Sananth and Rishikanth alongside Keerthy Suresh, while Ilaiyaraaja has composed the soundtrack.

Dorothy had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026 in the Centrepiece section. The film is also notable for being the first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in the past decade. The world premiere has added international attention to the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Produced as a Tamil feature with an international festival presence, Dorothy is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on 25 September 2026. The film brings together Karthik Subbaraj’s storytelling, a cast led by Keerthy Suresh and music by Ilaiyaraaja.