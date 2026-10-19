Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming romantic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a 1-minute-51-second teaser offering a glimpse into a story about dreams, family expectations and finding support when it matters most. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film features Dulquer as Krishna and introduces debutant Satvika Veeravalli as Ammulu, a young village girl who wants to become an astronaut.

The teaser introduces Ammulu as a hardworking student from an underprivileged rural family. Despite her difficult circumstances, she dreams of travelling to space. However, her family and the people around her do not understand her ambition. Instead, they want her to forget her dream and follow a more traditional path in life. Ammulu, however, refuses to give up.

Dulquer Salmaan becomes Ammulu’s biggest support

Ammulu’s journey takes a different turn when Krishna, played by Dulquer Salmaan, enters her life. Unlike those who discourage her, Krishna believes in her ambition and encourages her to continue working towards becoming an astronaut.

The teaser explores their growing relationship while showing the challenges Ammulu faces at home. Rather than focusing only on romance, the story also looks at how encouragement and emotional support can help someone challenge the limitations placed on them.

Shruti Haasan joins Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Shruti Haasan also plays an important role in the film, although details about her character have not been fully revealed. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score.

Dulquer was last seen in a lead role in I’m Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath. The fantasy action film follows Dan John, whose life changes after a hand transplant leads him into a supernatural revenge mystery.

The actor also has Sri Sri opposite Pooja Hegde in his upcoming lineup.

Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara will arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.