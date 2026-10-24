The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi have unveiled its first look and teaser on the actor’s 47th birthday, giving audiences their first detailed glimpse of his character. The announcement also confirms that the period action drama will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2027. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film appears to explore the story of a fearless Indian soldier who stands against British rule during the country’s struggle for independence.

Prabhas becomes India’s most wanted rebel soldier

The two-minute-and-31-second teaser introduces Prabhas in a fierce avatar, with the story believed to be set in the pre-Independence era. He appears to play a soldier based in Kolkata who is determined to protect his motherland, even if it means taking on the British establishment.

The teaser features gunfire, intense action sequences and several glimpses of his character’s rebellious nature. He is introduced as “India’s biggest rebel soldier”, with the words “Most wanted since 1932” suggesting that he has become a major threat to British authorities.

One of the teaser’s key moments arrives towards the end when Prabhas delivers the dialogue, “Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar”. The line reflects his character’s anger against colonial rule and his determination to fight for freedom.

Fauzi first look and release date revealed

Earlier, the makers also released a poster featuring a golden coin with Prabhas’ profile in a vintage military uniform. Surrounded by flames, the poster gives another indication of the film’s historical setting. It carries the tagline “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” along with “Most wanted since 1932”.

The teaser suggests that Fauzi will combine a personal story of rebellion with India’s larger freedom struggle. However, further details about Prabhas’ character and the film’s complete storyline are yet to be revealed.

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027.