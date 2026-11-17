Telugu actor Teja Sajja has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The actor got engaged to Mourya, a US-based technology professional, at a ceremony held in Hyderabad on November 16. The event took place at Taj Krishna and was attended by several well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry, along with prominent political figures.

Teja, who became widely popular following the success of his film Hanu-Man, celebrated the occasion with family members, friends and guests from the entertainment industry. Although the engagement was an intimate family occasion, the presence of several well-known guests made it a major talking point.

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and other Tollywood stars attend

The engagement ceremony saw the presence of several leading names from Telugu cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi, actor Ravi Teja, Nani and Rana Daggubati were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations.

The event also had a notable political presence. Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy were among the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

#TejaSajja gets engaged to Mourya in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony attended by family and close friends at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.Best Wishes to the couple. https://t.co/AfrV0ZPSUz — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 16, 2026

MEGASTAR #Chiranjeevi Grand entry at @tejasajja123 EngagementBoss @KChiruTweets looks 👌👌 #MegastarChiranjeevi https://t.co/EIdxZ5DUfP — Chiruholic (@chiruholicc) November 16, 2026

Their presence brought together personalities from both the film industry and public life to celebrate the actor’s special occasion.

Teja Sajja and Mourya’s engagement looks

For the engagement, Teja chose a light pink kurta, keeping his look simple and traditional. Mourya wore a sage-green lehenga for the occasion. The couple’s traditional outfits added to the celebrations, as they exchanged rings in the presence of their loved ones.

According to the details shared about their relationship, the match was arranged by their parents. Mourya works as a technology professional in the United States.

Couple to tie the knot in Udaipur this December

Following their engagement in Hyderabad, Teja and Mourya are expected to get married in December. The couple is reportedly planning a destination wedding in Udaipur.

The wedding will mark another important personal milestone for Teja, who has been enjoying a successful phase in his professional life following the response to Hanu-Man. While the engagement celebrations brought together several familiar faces from Tollywood, attention will now turn to the couple’s upcoming wedding festivities in December.