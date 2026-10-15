Hrithik Roshan’s appearance in Jailer 2 has become one of the major talking points surrounding the film’s release on October 15, 2026. The Bollywood actor plays a character named Roddy in the Tamil action sequel, bringing him together with Rajinikanth on screen after 40 years. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Hrithik appearing in an action sequence that plays an important role in moving the story forward.

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth share an intense jail sequence

According to early audience reactions, Hrithik’s character Roddy appears in a major jail sequence alongside Rajinikanth’s Tiger. The scene has attracted attention for the interaction between the two actors, its action and its background score.

Clips from the sequence have also started circulating among fans on social media, with several viewers discussing Hrithik’s intense screen presence and his chemistry with Rajinikanth.

For audiences familiar with both actors, their reunion after four decades has added another point of interest to the sequel. Hrithik’s appearance is not simply presented as a brief moment featuring a familiar face, as his character is also connected to the film’s developing storyline.

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan’s cameo in Jailer 2

Initial reactions to the cameo have been largely enthusiastic, with some viewers describing the jail sequence as pure mass cinema. Fans have particularly highlighted the combination of Rajinikanth’s screen presence, Hrithik’s performance and the music accompanying the scene.

However, the response has not been entirely unanimous. Some viewers have pointed out references to other stars and questioned whether the cameo delivers enough impact considering the expectations surrounding it.

These differing reactions have made Hrithik’s appearance an active subject of discussion following the film’s opening.

#HrithikRoshan × #SalmanKhan in #Jailer2 🔥Hrithik Roshan copying Chulbul Pandey’s style of hanging his sunglasses on the back of his collar. https://t.co/o38NJxiy5K — MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 features several special appearances

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Jailer 2 also features appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and other actors. Their inclusion has been another topic of conversation among audiences.

With the film arriving in cinemas on October 15, attention is now turning to how these appearances contribute to the overall story rather than simply offering individual moments for fans.