The upcoming Marathi film AfraTafri has released its new song ‘Jaalim Duniya’. The song looks at changing human behaviour, relationships and the confusion that can arise when money becomes part of the equation. Presented in a light and humorous manner, the track gives an idea of the situations and characters that audiences can expect from the film.

‘Jaalim Duniya’ has music that matches its subject and keeps the song’s mood lively. Omkar Bhojane and Neha Khan feature in the song, with their on screen chemistry adding to the overall presentation. The track has been sung by Nagesh Morvekar, Varun Likhate and Mugdha Karhade. Varun Likhate has composed the music and written the lyrics.

Speaking about the song, music composer Varun Likhate said, “‘जालिम दुनिया’चं संगीत करताना गाण्याचा विषय आणि त्याचा स्वभाव लक्षात घेऊन त्याला साधं, सहज आणि ऐकायला मजा येईल असं संगीत देण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे. गाण्याचा मूड हलका ठेवतानाच त्यामागचा विचारही पोहोचावा, असा आमचा प्रयत्न होता. गाणं ऐकताना प्रेक्षकांना त्यात आपल्या आजूबाजूची माणसं आणि प्रसंग कुठेतरी जाणवतील.”

Director Milind Zhumbar Kawade said, “हे गाणं चित्रपटाच्या कथेला आणि त्यातल्या व्यक्तिरेखांच्या स्वभावाला अगदी साजेसं आहे. माणसांच्या बदलत्या वागण्याकडे थोड्या मिश्कीलपणे पाहाणारं हे गाणं आहे. प्रेक्षकांना हे गाणं नक्की आवडेल याची मला खात्री आहे.”

Directed by Milind Zhumbar Kawade, AfraTafri is presented by Skyline Cinematic and Yen Movie Studios in association with Out of the Box Films. The film is scheduled to release on 9 October.

The Marathi film features an ensemble cast including Mohan Agashe, Shashank Shende, Sanjay Narvekar, Omkar Bhojane, Neha Khan, Prajakta Hanamghar, Asawari Joshi, Hemant Patil and Kiran Mane.

With ‘Jaalim Duniya’, the makers have introduced a song that connects with the film’s central themes of money, relationships and the way people can change when circumstances change. The track also gives viewers a glimpse into the lighter side of the film before its theatrical release.