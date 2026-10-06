The trailer of Jailer 2 is out, bringing Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian for another action packed story. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as the director, expanding the world of the 2023 blockbuster with several new actors while also bringing back familiar faces from the first film.

Rajinikanth once again plays the retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who is placed at the centre of a new conflict. The sequel has added a number of well known actors to the cast, including SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Several actors from the first Jailer are also returning for the sequel.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will reprise their roles. Nelson, who wrote and directed the first film, continues to lead the franchise. The original Jailer followed Muthuvel Pandian after his quiet life as a retired jailer was disturbed when his son went missing. The film became a major commercial success. According to figures cited from Sacnilk, Jailer collected Rs 348.55 crore nett in India and finished with Rs 604.50 crore gross worldwide.

Among the biggest additions to Jailer 2 are Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna have also joined the cast, giving the sequel a wider mix of performers from different film industries.

There have also been reports about several actors making special appearances in the sequel. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have been linked to Jailer 2, while Shah Rukh Khan’s name has also appeared in casting reports. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these reported cameos so far.

Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music composer, while R Nirmal is handling the editing. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer and DRK Kiran is the art director. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez return as costume designers, while stunt choreographer Chethan D’Souza joins the technical team.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15.