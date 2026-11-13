Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband Jayanta Mukherjee passes away after prolonged illness

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Thursday, November 12. He was in his late 70s and had reportedly been dealing with age-related health problems for some time. According to sources quoted by NDTV, his health had deteriorated significantly in recent days.

A source told the publication, “He died yesterday at around 5:30 pm at his residence. His health had deteriorated significantly, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors advised the family to take him home, saying that his condition was very serious. At the time of his death, his wife and daughter were with him at home. He was highly diabetic and had been suffering from deteriorating health for some time. His health reportedly began to decline after his elder daughter died following some family-related problems.”

Jayanta Mukherjee worked as a film producer and composer

Jayanta Mukherjee was associated with several film projects during his career. He served as a producer on films such as Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. His wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, played prominent roles in Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke. He was also associated with the television show Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Jayanta came from a family with a strong musical background. He was the son of legendary singer and composer Hemant Kumar. Following his father’s influence, he also explored music and worked in the music department of Biwi Aur Makan. Alongside his musical work, he largely remained behind the scenes as a film producer.

Moushumi Chatterjee married Jayanta at the age of 15

Moushumi Chatterjee was just 15 years old when she married Jayanta Mukherjee in 1972. Their marriage was arranged to fulfil the last wish of Moushumi’s aunt. In an interview earlier this year, the veteran actor recalled how young she was when her engagement was fixed and how the wedding took place soon afterwards. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Bombay, where Moushumi continued working in films.

At a time when marriage often brought an end to an actress’s career, Moushumi successfully continued her journey in cinema. She went on to become a recognised name in both Hindi and Bengali films, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s. Her filmography includes titles such as Anuraag, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

The family faced a major loss in 2019

Moushumi and Jayanta had two daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. The family suffered a heartbreaking loss in 2019 when their elder daughter, Payal, died on December 13 at the age of 45.

Payal had reportedly been battling juvenile diabetes and had been admitted to hospitals several times since 2017. Her condition gradually worsened, and she remained in a coma for an extended period before her death. In 2018, Moushumi and Jayanta had also approached the Bombay High Court seeking guardianship of Payal amid concerns about her medical condition.

Their younger daughter, Megha Mukherjee, has also been associated with the entertainment industry. She has appeared in films including Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai.

Jayanta Mukherjee is survived by his wife Moushumi and daughter Megha. The family has not yet released an official statement about his death or announced details of his last rites.