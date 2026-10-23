Prabhas is celebrating his 47th birthday today, October 23, and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have marked the occasion with a special announcement. Director Nag Ashwin shared a birthday video offering the first glimpse of Prabhas returning as Bhairava in the upcoming sequel. The video also confirms that work on the next chapter has begun, giving fans an early look at the actor’s return to the science fiction franchise.

Prabhas returns as Bhairava with Bujji

The birthday video begins with the crew preparing a blue screen set for Bhairava’s comeback. As the words ‘Bhairava is back’ appear, Prabhas enters the specially designed set wearing the armour associated with his character. He then steps into his futuristic vehicle, Bujji, before Nag Ashwin calls ‘action’, indicating that filming has started. However, the makers have deliberately kept the actor’s complete look hidden, showing only his silhouette standing on an elevated structure.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD.”

The announcement quickly attracted reactions from fans on social media. One fan commented, “INDIA’S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR, SUPERHERO OF INDIAN CINEMA.” Another wrote, “Most awaited movie of the decade. Can’t wait.” Several others reacted with fire emojis.

To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas.We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ⚡ https://t.co/uE5GQAOr4c — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) October 23, 2026

What is happening with the Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have reportedly resumed filming for the sequel. However, Deepika Padukone, who played SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, will not be returning for the next instalment.

Following her exit, reports linked Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt to the project, raising questions about a possible replacement or new characters. However, Nag Ashwin clarified in September that no new characters were being introduced. He has not yet explained how Deepika’s absence will be handled in the story.

While the makers have not revealed much about the sequel’s plot, the birthday video confirms that Bhairava and Bujji will return for the next chapter of Kalki 2898 AD.