Kangana Ranaut To Star In Horror Film Scary Picture, Rana Daggubati Makes Surprise Announcement

Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the horror genre with a new film titled Scary Picture. The project was announced by actor and producer Rana Daggubati during HorrorCon India 2026, held in New Delhi on Halloween. Telugu filmmaker and actor Ravi Babu will direct the film, which will mark his first Hindi feature.

Kangana also confirmed her association with the project on Sunday by sharing a video of the announcement on her Instagram account. Videos from the event show Rana revealing the film’s title on stage. While his production house is yet to make a separate official announcement, Kangana’s social media post has brought attention to the project.

KANGANA RANAUT OFFICALLY LEADING A HORROR MOVIE 17 YEARS AFTER RAAZ 2Rana Dagguabati announced her return to horror in "Scary Picture’ during HorrorCon India last night. Such a perfect event to announce the movie https://t.co/6UTvN9EJ3c — Navi (@NaviKRStan) October 31, 2026

Speaking at HorrorCon, Rana explained how the announcement was being made for the first time. He said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”

Who is director Ravi Babu?

Ravi Babu is the son of late veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao. He has been working as an actor since 1998 and began directing films in 2002.

Known for experimenting with different genres and unusual story ideas, Ravi has made films ranging from coming-of-age dramas to thrillers, often adding elements of comedy. His filmmaking style has helped him stand out, even though his projects have not always delivered strong box-office results.

In 2023, he attempted an unusual concept with Adhugo, a film featuring a piglet as its central character. He last appeared in Coffee with a Killer and directed Razor this year. With Scary Picture, he will now be working with a well-known Hindi film star.

Kangana Ranaut’s return to horror films

Kangana’s last Hindi horror film was Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009. She also appeared in the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 in 2023.

Apart from Scary Picture, Kangana has Circle and Queen 2 in the pipeline. She is also reportedly associated with the Hollywood project Blessed Be The Evil.

The actor has been balancing her film career with her political responsibilities as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Her last release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which she also produced, received mixed reviews and reportedly earned ₹8 crore worldwide. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.