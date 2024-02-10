Kangana Ranaut calls herself big fan of Sardar Patel

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the Yaata Satyanarayana’s film ‘Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’. She called herself “a big fan” of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose decisive action (Operation Polo) led to the accession of Hyderabad in September 1948.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared several glimpses from the trailer launch on her stories. She even shared a link of the movie’s trailer.

Captioning it, Kangana wrote: “Here’s #razakarmovie trailer … do watch it, it is very impressive. l am a big fan of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji. As a goodwill gesture I accepted to unveil the trailer for the media here in Mumbai, thank you for inviting me, congratulations to the whole team.”

For the event, Kangana chose to go classic in a royal blue saree. She said her look for the trailer launch was inspired by the actress Sadhna from yesteryar’s Hindi cinema.

The Razakars were a private militia that supported the despotic rule of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI, and resisted the state’s integration with the rest of India after Independence. They attained notoriety for the atrocities they unleashed against the Hindus living in Nizam’s dominions.

The film’s teaser was released on September 17 last year. The choice of the day was significant because it marks the anniversary of Hyderabad’s accession to the Indian Union.

The film is set to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannara and Malayalam.