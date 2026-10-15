Khhagrras motion poster sparks curiosity with a chilling eclipse and the promise of a dark mystery

The motion poster of the upcoming Marathi film Khhagrras has been released, introducing viewers to a mysterious atmosphere built around a solar eclipse and a disturbing warning. The poster features the line, “जेव्हा चंद्र सूर्याला झाकतो, तेव्हा सावली रक्ताने भरते”, which translates to “When the moon covers the sun, the shadow fills with blood.” The visual and tagline suggest a story involving secrets, suspense and unsettling events.

The makers have not revealed the film’s complete storyline yet. However, the motion poster has raised questions about the mystery at the centre of the narrative, the events that connect its characters and the secrets that may come to light.

Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Menon lead an ensemble cast

Khhagrras brings together several familiar names from Marathi entertainment. The cast includes Siddharth Menon, Sanskruti Balgude, Kshitish Date, Swanandi Tikekar, Rahul Pethे, Sayali Pathak, Ananya Jawale and Subodh Bhave.

With actors known for different kinds of roles coming together, the film introduces an ensemble of characters whose relationships and individual stories remain under wraps. Details about their respective roles and how they connect to the central mystery have not yet been disclosed.

Devesh V. Kamat writes and directs Khhagrras

The film is presented by Akash Pendharkar and Parag Mehta. Devesh V. Kamat has written and directed the project, which is produced by Rakesh Jawale, Kiran Jawale, Kirti Jawale and Ashutosh Sharma. Swapnesh Sawant, Flying Bullet Pictures and Shotad Motion Pictures are the co-producers.

Speaking about the film, director Devesh V. Kamat says, “रहस्यपटाची खरी ताकद ही प्रेक्षकांना प्रत्येक टप्प्यावर विचार करायला लावण्यात असते. ‘खग्रास’मध्ये कथा, व्यक्तिरेखा आणि त्यांच्याभोवती निर्माण होणारे गूढ यांचा असा मेळ साधण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे की, प्रेक्षकांना प्रत्येक क्षणी पुढे काय घडणार, याची उत्सुकता वाटत राहील. या कथेसाठी इतके उत्तम कलाकार एकत्र येणे ही आमच्यासाठी मोठी गोष्ट आहे. पोस्टरमधून निर्माण झालेली उत्सुकता चित्रपट पाहताना नक्कीच अधिक वाढेल, अशी आशा आहे.”

Producer Rakesh Jawale on the film

Producer Rakesh Jawale says, “‘खग्रास’सारखी गूढ आणि वेगळ्या धाटणीची कथा प्रेक्षकांसमोर आणताना आम्हाला विशेष आनंद होत आहे. या चित्रपटासाठी एकत्र आलेली कलाकारांची फळी ही त्याची मोठी ताकद आहे. प्रत्येक कलाकाराने आपल्या भूमिकेतून कथेला वेगळे परिमाण दिले आहे. लवकरच हा चित्रपट प्रेक्षकांच्या भेटीला घेऊन येत आहोत.”

With its motion poster now out, Khhagrras has introduced its central mood of mystery without revealing the full plot. The film’s release date and further story details are yet to be announced.