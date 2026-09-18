Nani: A film doesn’t become ‘Pan-India’ just by travelling

Nani’s latest comments questioning the use of the “pan-India” tag for South Indian films should not be viewed as a sudden reaction to the release of The Paradise. The actor has been questioning the terminology for years, and his latest remarks merely add another layer to an argument he first articulated when the expression was beginning to become an integral part of the Indian film trade.

Back in 2022, while promoting Ante Sundaraniki, which was releasing simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Nani had already argued that the pan-India label should be given by the audience and not by filmmakers. His point was that releasing a film in multiple languages did not automatically make it pan-Indian. A film had to create an impact beyond its home market for the description to acquire meaning.

That thinking has remained consistent. With The Paradise, Nani has again made it clear that Telugu remains the film’s prime target even though it is releasing in multiple languages. For him, a multilingual release does not necessarily make a film pan-Indian.

His latest comments, however, introduce a sharper industry question. Nani has pointed out that when Hindi films such as Jawan and Pathaan perform strongly in Tamil or Telugu, they continue to be identified as Hindi films. Yet when a Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam film finds audiences across the country, it is routinely rechristened “pan-India”. He has questioned why the additional classification is required primarily when a film originates from the South.

The distinction matters. Nani is not arguing against films crossing language markets. He has made it clear that he intends to continue reaching Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada audiences. His objection is to turning that geographical reach into a separate identity or marketing tag, particularly before audiences have actually established the film’s national appeal.

In that sense, his The Paradise position is less a rejection of the pan-India business model and more a challenge to the terminology that has grown around it. At a time when “pan-India” has evolved from a description of audience reach into an industry marketing category, Nani is arguing for a simpler proposition: make the film in its original language, take it wherever there is an audience, and let the audience decide what it ultimately becomes.

That makes his latest remark less about refusing to go pan-India and more about questioning why a successful film needs to be renamed once it travels beyond its linguistic home.