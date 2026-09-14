Nayanthara returns as Mookuthi Amman in Mahasakthi teaser with a powerful new avatar

The teaser of Nayanthara starrer Mahasakthi has been released, giving audiences the first look at the new film directed by Sundar C. The teaser introduces a larger world around the popular character Mookuthi Amman, played again by Nayanthara. The character first became widely known after the success of the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman, making her return one of the key talking points surrounding the new project.

Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International in association with Avni Media, IVY Entertainment and Rowdy Pictures, Mahasakthi brings Nayanthara back in the role that became a fan favourite. The teaser features striking visuals and several large scale sequences, while keeping details of the story largely under wraps. The footage also creates a sense of mystery around what lies ahead for Mookuthi Amman.

Nayanthara appears in a new avatar in the teaser, with the character presented as a central figure in the story. While the video does not reveal the complete plot, it gives an indication that Mahasakthi will expand the world introduced in the earlier film. The return of Mookuthi Amman is expected to be one of the main attractions of the project, especially for viewers familiar with the 2020 release.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Oorvasi and several other actors. Sundar C is directing the project, while the combination of the filmmaker and Nayanthara has added interest to the film. The teaser focuses heavily on the scale and visual presentation of the story without revealing too many details about the characters or the conflict.

Mahasakthi is scheduled to release in November. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, giving it a release across several major Indian language markets. AA Films will handle the distribution of the film in North India. With the teaser now out, more details about the story, characters and release plans are expected to emerge closer to its theatrical release.