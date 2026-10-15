Dhanush and Mammootty will share the screen in OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, an upcoming film that brings together two prominent actors from South Indian cinema. Presented by RTake Studios and produced by Wunderbar Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 20th November 2026.

The project brings together talent from different film industries, with a cast that also includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Shraddha Agrawal brings Dhanush and Mammootty together

Producer Shraddha Agrawal, Founder of RTake Studios, is leading the project alongside Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag. The collaboration brings Dhanush, known for his work in Tamil cinema and other Indian film industries, together with Mammootty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most established actors.

Speaking about bringing the two actors together, Shraddha Agrawal said, “As a producer, our vision has always been to create cinema that brings people, industries and audiences together on a larger scale. Bringing Dhanush sir and Mammootty sir together for OM: Chapter 1 is a proud and incredibly special moment for RTake Studios. Both are extraordinary artists with immense legacies, and creating a platform for these two powerhouses to share the screen has been an exciting journey. We want audiences to experience the scale, emotion and grandeur of this collaboration in theatres, and I believe this coming together will be truly memorable.”

The film reflects the growing trend of collaborations between actors and filmmakers from different regional industries. Such projects aim to reach audiences across language barriers by bringing together established performers and creative teams.

OM: Chapter 1 features a prominent ensemble cast

Alongside Dhanush and Mammootty, the film features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The combination brings together actors associated with different languages and styles of Indian cinema.

Rajkumar Periasamy is directing the project, while Sai Abhyankkar is responsible for the music. Sreyas Srinivasan and Sandesh Agrawal are the co-producers, with Vishu Ramaswamy serving as Creative Producer.

OM: Chapter 1 release date announced

Produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag, OM: Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 20th November 2026.

With Dhanush and Mammootty appearing together in the same film, the project brings two well-known performers from South Indian cinema into a shared theatrical release. Further details about the film’s story and promotional campaign may provide more insight into the characters and the direction of the project.