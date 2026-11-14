OM: Chapter 1 trailer : Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty enter the dark world of red sandalwood smuggling

After a long delay, the makers of OM have finally released the trailer of the film, now officially titled OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The trailer introduces a crime story set against the illegal red sandalwood trade, with a secret CBI operation and two powerful men standing on opposite sides of the law. The film stars Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in important roles.

The trailer was originally scheduled to release at 7 PM on November 13. However, the launch event was delayed by several hours, and the video finally arrived close to midnight. It soon started trending on social media, with early reactions largely positive.

Sai Pallavi leads a secret CBI operation

The trailer opens with the words “Some of these things actually happened” appearing on screen, while Suprabhatam, a prayer commonly played in South Indian Hindu households in the morning, plays in the background.

The story then introduces Operation Mole, a secret police mission led by CBI officer Nithya Reddy, played by Sai Pallavi. The actress appears in a uniform, leading an investigation into the illegal red sandalwood business. Her character is quite different from her portrayal of Sita in Ramayana.

The story unfolds between two temple towns where red sandalwood smuggling has become a serious criminal business. The visuals also suggest that the film draws inspiration from real incidents involving woodcutters in the Tiruvannamalai forest region.

Dhanush and Mammootty bring mystery and power

Dhanush plays D-402, a member of the D team working in the organised crime intelligence unit. He is also shown as a woodcutter who becomes involved with the red sandalwood syndicate. His character appears to be working undercover, but the trailer does not reveal whether he is a criminal, a victim or part of the secret operation.

Mammootty plays Siya, also known as Burma Karthikeyan or Burma Karthik. He is shown as a powerful figure who appears to have control over the smuggling network. Some scenes present him as a politician, while others suggest his influence over the criminal world.

This film marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after nearly seven years. Sreeleela plays Dhanush’s wife, while Naseeruddin Shah also features in a brief appearance. His character remains under wraps.

Sai Abhyankkar’s music adds to the tension

The background score by Sai Abhyankkar stands out in the trailer, particularly during the action sequences. The stunts are choreographed by Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Written and directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Planned as the first instalment of a duology, OM: Chapter 1 will release in cinemas on November 20. Interestingly, the makers have unveiled the trailer just six days before the film’s theatrical release.