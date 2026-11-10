Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala part ways after 13 years, her Instagram disappearance grabs attention

Anna Konidala, the former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, appears to have deactivated her Instagram account following their separation announcement. The development comes a day after the couple confirmed that they had decided to end their 13-year marriage through a joint statement released on Monday night, November 9.

The announcement has drawn attention to Anna’s social media activity, as she had regularly shared updates about her personal life and family in recent months. However, her Instagram account appeared to become unavailable shortly after the couple made their decision public. It is not clear whether she has permanently deactivated the account.

Anna Konidala’s social media activity before separation

Anna had been fairly active on Instagram before the announcement. She shared pictures and updates from her family life and had previously spoken about adopting Pawan Kalyan’s surname after their wedding in 2013. She also kept followers informed about the actor’s health following his surgery and posted moments spent with their family.

Meanwhile, the couple’s joint statement explained their decision to separate. It read, “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority.”

Anna Konidala_Pic Courtesy Instagram

They also requested privacy during this personal phase and thanked everyone who had supported them over the years.

A look at Pawan Kalyan’s three marriages

The separation marks the end of Pawan Kalyan’s third marriage. He first married Nandini in September 1997. The two reportedly began living separately in 1999, and their divorce was finalised in 2008.

SHOCKING…!#PawanKalyan and #AnnaKonidala have parted ways and officially divorced. https://t.co/18Qyd4Vks4 — Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) November 9, 2026

In 2009, Pawan married actress and filmmaker Renu Desai. The two had met while working on the 2000 Telugu film Badri. They have two children, son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. However, they divorced in 2012.

Pawan married Russian-born actor Anna Lezhneva, later known as Anna Konidala, in September 2013. They first met on the sets of the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar. The couple has two children, daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.