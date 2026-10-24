Prabhas’ Fauzi teaser sparks backlash over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Hitler scene

The makers of Prabhas‘ upcoming period action thriller Fauzi unveiled its first video asset on Friday, October 23, to mark the actor’s 47th birthday. Titled File No 25, the teaser has received mixed reactions online. While Prabhas’ fans welcomed his action-packed introduction, several viewers criticised the way the film uses historical figures to introduce his fictional character.

Why the Fauzi teaser is facing criticism

The teaser features Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. During their conversation, Bose describes the achievements of Prabhas’ unnamed character, an Indian spy fighting against British rule. The character’s Bhagavad Gita-inspired code and ability to trouble the British Empire become central to the discussion. Bose even claims that the spy’s code machine is better than the Nazis’ Enigma, leaving Hitler eager to meet him.

The video then introduces Prabhas wielding a heavy machine gun as he prepares for action. A voiceover presents his character as a fearless fighter determined to challenge British rule and help secure India’s freedom.

Although the introduction appealed to many fans, others questioned the decision to have a real historical figure praise a fictional hero so extensively. One YouTube user commented, “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up aura of Prabhas.”

A Reddit user also expressed disappointment, writing, “What’s more painful is using a real historic figure, a true national hero Bose to hype up a fictional, stupid, mass masala TFI (Telugu film industry) hero. Very sad and infuriating at the same time, very disrespectful and insulting to his legacy. As an ardent fan of Bose I’m gonna skip this.”

Other viewers said the teaser had reduced their interest in the film, while some compared its approach to Dhurandhar. One Reddit user wrote, “They’re trying too hard to be like Dhurandhar, but at least Dhurandhar had some amount of subtlety. This has no subtlety at all. And the hairstyle of Hitler looks really fake,” while another questioned how military leaders would discuss a spy in such a manner.

What is Fauzi about?

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is set in the 1930s and 1940s. Prabhas plays an Indian spy who assists the Indian National Army in the freedom struggle. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are the producers.

Fauzi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. The teaser has introduced the film’s central character, but the online response also highlights questions about how historical figures and fictional heroes are brought together in patriotic cinema.