Prakash Raj reveals SS Rajamouli is being questioned for casting him in Varanasi

Actor Prakash Raj has responded to the growing calls to boycott his films, saying that such campaigns cannot stop audiences from watching movies they want to see. The actor, who has often found himself at the centre of controversies, also revealed that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is being questioned on social media for casting him in his upcoming film Varanasi.

During an appearance on NTV’s Point Blank talk show, Prakash was asked about the boycott calls against him on X, formerly known as Twitter. Pointing out that some of his films have performed well despite such campaigns, he questioned how anyone could prevent a movie from reaching audiences.

“When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” he said.

Prakash also explained that people who appreciate his performances and have followed his work do not have a problem with him. According to the actor, public criticism and online campaigns cannot change the relationship he shares with audiences who enjoy his films.

Prakash Raj opens up about being banned eight times in Tollywood

The conversation also turned to the controversies surrounding his professional conduct. When the host mentioned that Prakash had reportedly been banned eight times by the Telugu film industry over allegations of unprofessionalism, the actor responded with a smile.

“Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artist works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens,” he said.

Prakash became the first actor to be banned by the Telugu film industry in 2008. Over the years, he has reportedly faced eight such bans. Complaints against him have often involved missing shooting schedules, arriving late on sets and refusing to compromise during production. Producers associated with films such as Jalsa, Kantri and Parugu had also reportedly raised concerns about his working style.

Prakash Raj recalls MAA election controversy

The actor also has a history of disagreements within the Telugu film industry beyond his work on film sets. During the 2021 Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections, Prakash contested for the president’s position against Vishnu Manchu. Some opposition campaigns questioned his place in the Telugu film industry because he was born in Karnataka, despite his extensive contribution to Telugu cinema.

Prakash eventually lost the election, even though he had received support from several prominent industry figures, including Chiranjeevi. Following the result, he alleged that there had been foul play.

During the latest talk show, Prakash also questioned why MAA elections have not been held since 2021, despite the association’s mandate to conduct them every two years. In 2024, the general body reportedly agreed that Vishnu Manchu and his panel would continue in office until the construction of the new MAA office building was completed. However, as of 2026, there has been no major update about the building.

Despite the controversies and repeated boycott demands, Prakash Raj maintains that his work should be the basis on which audiences judge him.