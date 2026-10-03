The makers of the upcoming Marathi film Afratafri have released a new song titled ‘Houn Jau De’. Featuring colourful lights, glamorous looks, a lively atmosphere and upbeat music, the song offers a glimpse of the film’s fun filled world. Pranali Ghogare, known for her appearance in The Kerala Story, features in the song and adds to its visual appeal. The sequence also includes a card game and energetic performances by the actors.

One of the key talking points of ‘Houn Jau De’ is its use of 48 frames per second for lip syncing throughout the song. The filmmakers have described it as a first for a complete song in Marathi cinema. The technique involves matching the performers’ lip movements with the song’s lyrics at a specific frame rate, making coordination between the music, expressions and movements an important part of the filming process.

An earlier example of the technique can be found in the 1992 Hindi film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Its popular song ‘Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumar’, picturised on Aamir Khan, used lip syncing at 48 frames per second. The Afratafri team has now attempted the technique across an entire song, making the shoot technically challenging and requiring close attention to timing and coordination.

The song features vocals by Mugdha Karhade, with music composed by Varun Likhate and lyrics written by Mandar Cholkar. Rahul Thombre has choreographed the sequence.

Speaking about the song, music composer Varun Likhate said, ‘’होऊन जाऊ दे’ हे गाणं तयार करताना त्यातली मस्ती, उत्साह आणि ग्लॅमर प्रेक्षकांपर्यंत पोहोचवण्याचा प्रयत्न केला आहे. गाण्याचा मूडच असा आहे की, पहिल्याच ठेक्यावर पाय थिरकायला हवेत. मुग्धा कऱ्हाडे यांच्या दमदार आवाजामुळे गाण्याला एक वेगळीच ऊर्जा मिळाली आहे. ‘अफरातफरी’च्या धमाल वातावरणाला साजेसं हे गाणं प्रेक्षकांना नक्कीच एन्जॉय करायला लावेल.’’

Director Milind Zumbare Kawade also spoke about the challenges involved in filming the song. He said that matching the lip movements accurately with the music and the actors’ movements required careful planning and attention to detail.

Directed by Milind Zumbare Kawade, Afratafri is presented by Skyline Cinematic and Yen Movie Studios in association with Out of the Box Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9. Its cast includes Mohan Agashe, Shashank Shende, Sanjay Narvekar, Onkar Bhojane, Neha Khan, Prajakta Hanamghar, Asawari Joshi, Hemant Patil and Kiran Mane.