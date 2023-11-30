scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Prithviraj-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ books April 10 release

By Agency News Desk

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘The Goat Life’ — a survival adventure film based on a true story — is set to be release in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024. Directed by National Award winner Blessy, the film also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest ever venture in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking about this Indian film which is made for a global audience, director, Blessy said: “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style.

“The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction.

“The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

The movie, based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, is penned by Benyamin, and follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 1990s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

The Goat Life boasts of music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookkutty respectively.

Produced by Visual Romance, ‘The Goat Life’ will arrive in theatres on April 10, 2024, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uganda, Namibia, Nepal join top nations in 20-teams for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Next article
Jr, Sub-jr Men's Academy Nationals: SAIL Hockey Academy strikes gold in both categories
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US