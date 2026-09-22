Prithviraj Sukumaran visits Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Supriya Menon as Daayra runs in theatres

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor arrived at the pandal with his wife Supriya Menon and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Pictures and videos from their visit have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the actor during the festival.

Prithviraj was dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama and had a tilak on his forehead. He joined other devotees at the pandal and sought Bappa’s blessings. The visit comes at an important time for the actor as his latest film Daayra is currently running in theatres. The film was released on September 18, 2026 and features Prithviraj alongside Kareena Kapoor.

Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is a crime thriller inspired by a true event. The story follows two police officers who have very different ideas about justice. Kareena Kapoor plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, who believes in following constitutional procedure, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, a police officer who prefers taking a more direct approach to justice.

The difference between their views becomes central to the story after a controversial encounter involving four men accused of a serious crime. The film also features Kanwaljit Singh, Kshitee Jog, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, Upendra Chauhan and others in supporting roles.

Daayra has been produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain under Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film released alongside Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, giving audiences another theatrical release to choose from during the opening weekend.

At the box office, Daayra opened with ₹1 crore on Friday. It collected ₹1.75 crore on Saturday and another ₹1.75 crore on Sunday till 10 PM, according to the latest Sacnilk update. The Sunday collection matched Saturday’s figure. The film’s India gross collection reached ₹5.40 crore over its first three days, while its India net collection currently stands at ₹4.50 crore.

Prithviraj’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit therefore came during the opening weekend of Daayra, as the actor balanced the festival celebrations with the theatrical release of his latest film.