Actor Radhika Apte has opened up about one of the most uncomfortable experiences of her acting career. In a recent interview, the actor recalled shooting for a Telugu film in which her character had to marry a close male relative and romance a much older co-star. She described the experience as particularly difficult because of the patriarchal setting and the nature of the role.

While promoting her latest series Akka with co-star Keerthy Suresh on Zoom, Radhika was asked about the most challenging character she had played. Recalling the experience, she said, “There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my mama (maternal uncle). That was the most challenging role. Everything about it, I hated.”

Keerthy initially appeared surprised before laughing and explaining to the host and audience, “It’s a very Tamil, Telugu thing where you marry your uncle.”

Radhika then explained what made the experience even more uncomfortable for her. She said, “Yeah, but also, like, I had to romance a much older actor. It’s a very patriarchal situation and place. For me, that was the toughest thing. And then I die in the middle of it. He had to throw me (gestures over his shoulder) and then do action. I was like, when am I going to die?”

Radhika Apte’s reference to Balakrishna’s Legend

Although Radhika did not mention the film by name, her description points towards Boyapati Srinu’s 2014 Telugu film Legend, in which she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. However, her character was romantically involved with her bava, meaning her maternal uncle’s son, rather than her uncle himself. Such marriages are traditionally recognised in some communities in South India.

Balakrishna was 54 when the film was released, while Radhika was 29. Radhika made her Telugu debut in 2010 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakta Charitra films, which were also released in Hindi. She later appeared in Dhoni in 2012, followed by Legend in 2014. She reunited with Balakrishna for Lion in 2015, which remains her last Telugu film.

Radhika Apte also questions colourism in South cinema

In another interview with Galatta, Radhika spoke about colourism in South Indian film industries and questioned the preference for fair-skinned actresses.

She said, “Initially, I think the reason a lot of North Indian actresses were cast was because they were fair-skinned, and I find it appalling. Unless there is a project that there is a reason why it’s me, very particularly, why I wouldn’t do a South Indian film because I don’t deserve it,”. Radhika was most recently seen in Lust Stories 3 on Netflix. Her series Akka, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, is also streaming on the platform.