Rajinikanth is set to return as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger, in Jailer 2, and the much awaited sequel has now completed its censor formalities. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15. The latest update comes shortly before its theatrical release, with the makers also unveiling the trailer.

Jailer 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification means the film can be watched by audiences aged 16 and above, while younger viewers will require adult guidance. The sequel reportedly has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The film brings back several actors from the first Jailer, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The sequel also features a larger ensemble cast with SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in important roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to make special appearances, continuing their association with the Jailer franchise. Vijay Sethupathi is also associated with the sequel.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story around Muthuvel Pandian. The first Jailer was released in 2023 and went on to become one of the biggest Tamil hits of that year. Rajinikanth’s performance as Tiger became one of the major talking points of the film, while the movie also featured an ensemble cast and special appearances from prominent South Indian stars.

The technical team for Jailer 2 includes Anirudh Ravichander as the composer, Vijay Karthik Kannan as the cinematographer and R Nirmal as the editor. DRK Kiran is the production designer, while Chethan D’Souza has handled the action choreography.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 will release worldwide on October 15. Before the theatrical release, the makers will also present the Jailer 2 Super Show, which is scheduled to stream on Sun NXT from October 9.

With the censor certificate and runtime now revealed, the film has completed another major step before reaching theatres. The focus now shifts to its October 15 worldwide release and the response to Rajinikanth’s return as Muthuvel Pandian.