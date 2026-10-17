Superstar Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi have caught everyone’s attention after some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Jailer 2 surfaced online. The photographs show the two actors sharing cheerful moments while working on Nora’s Tamil song ‘Bindaas’. Instead of their usual onscreen appearances, the pictures capture a more relaxed side of the stars, with Rajinikanth joining Nora in making finger heart gestures, a pose that has become popular among younger generations.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen wearing a simple white kurta with a checkered lungi, while Nora appears in a grey hoodie paired with a gold sequined skirt. The two are also seen chatting and posing together between shots. Their comfortable interaction has become a talking point among fans, especially because of Rajinikanth’s willingness to join in with the playful poses.

Fans react to Rajinikanth’s Gen Z moment

Soon after the photographs appeared online, fans began sharing their reactions on social media. One comment described Rajinikanth as ‘GenZ coded Superstar’, referring to his finger heart gesture and cheerful expressions. Others appreciated the friendly interaction between him and Nora, with several users highlighting their unexpected onscreen pairing.

The pictures have also brought attention to Nora’s participation in Jailer 2. Her song ‘Bindaas’, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marks her debut in a Tamil film song. The photographs offer a glimpse of what happened during the shoot and show the atmosphere shared by the two performers.

#JAILER2 — Superstar #Rajinikanth & Actress / Dancer #NoraFatehi 😎🔥 https://t.co/IyHP8HrmDJ — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) October 16, 2026

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s Tamil action comedy Jailer. The film features returning cast member Ramya Krishnan, while Vidya Balan is among the new additions to the project.

With the film’s October 15 release, these behind the scenes photographs have added another talking point to the conversation surrounding the sequel. Beyond the action and star cast, the pictures show a lighter moment involving Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi that fans have particularly enjoyed.