Mythri Movie Makers released the trailer of Ranabaali on Thursday, offering a closer look at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period action drama. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during the Madras famine of 1876 to 1878 and follows a man who takes a stand against British forces to protect his village.

The trailer runs for 3 minutes and 47 seconds. It introduces the main characters, shows the rural setting of Rayalaseema and gives a glimpse of the struggle that shapes the story.

Ranabaali trailer introduces Vijay Deverakonda’s character

The trailer opens with the birth of the main character outside a mysterious cave in the hills of Rayalaseema. A sage names the child Ranabaali, beginning the story of a man whose life becomes closely tied to his village and its people.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a horseman and fighter from the fictional village of Singanamala. The village is shown following its traditions and protecting its connection with the land. When British forces try to enter the area, Ranabaali stands up to them.

The trailer also shows his relationship with Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Their courtship and marriage offer a look at their life before the conflict grows more serious.

The trailer shows the suffering caused by the Madras famine

The story takes a darker turn with scenes depicting the Madras famine of 1876 to 1878. Images of starvation, death and hardship show the suffering of local people. British officials, meanwhile, are presented as figures of authority during the crisis.

Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner based on the historical figure Sir Richard Temple. As the situation worsens, Ranabaali takes up arms to protect his village and its people.

Jayamma also becomes part of the resistance. The trailer shows her standing alongside Ranabaali while pregnant, as she takes part in efforts to protect the villagers. The footage builds towards a major clash between the people of Singanamala and British forces.

What to know about Ranabaali

Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy, directs the film. He has said that the screenplay went through 24 drafts over three years. The team researched British gazettes preserved in the Ballari Collectorate archival room, local folklore and Rayalaseema’s burra katha storytelling tradition.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026, one day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 arrives in cinemas.