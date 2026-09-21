Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser reveals a fierce woman ready to fight

The teaser of Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Mysaa was unveiled on Sunday, introducing audiences to the intense world of the action drama. The teaser begins with Rashmika’s voiceover as the titular character, setting the mood for a story centred on a woman who has faced difficult circumstances but refuses to give up.

Mysaa is presented as a fearless and strong woman who chooses to fight like a lone warrior. Her emotional state is established through her words in the teaser, where she says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost”. The line gives a glimpse into the character’s struggles while the visuals suggest that her journey will involve both physical and emotional challenges.

One of the most striking moments in the teaser comes underwater, where Rashmika is seen sitting at the bottom while holding a sickle. The unusual visual creates a dark and mysterious atmosphere and hints at the kind of dangerous situations her character will face in the film.

Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in Mysaa, a role that required extensive physical preparation for the actress. The film also involves demanding action sequences, adding to the physical requirements of the character. Earlier, media reports stated that Rashmika suffered a serious hip injury while shooting an intense dance sequence. According to these reports, the injury involved a complete tendon detachment in her hip.

Reports also stated that doctors were surprised by the severity of the injury and said that such tendon damage is more commonly seen among athletes involved in rigorous physical training. Rashmika was reportedly advised complete rest for 6 weeks before beginning a structured rehabilitation programme to help restore strength and support her recovery.

Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle. The film is being made as a large scale action drama, with the makers focusing on extensive action sequences and technically demanding visuals.

The makers have confirmed that Mysaa will arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film is scheduled to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, giving Rashmika’s latest project a release across multiple language markets.