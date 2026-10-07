Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna entered wedlock on February 20, 2026. After keeping their relationship private for eight years, the couple has now spoken openly about why they chose not to discuss their personal life in public. During a conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the two actors shared their thoughts on their relationship and explained why they never felt the need to make it a subject of public discussion.

Vijay recalled how their relationship began and said that they first met as colleagues before becoming friends and eventually falling in love. He explained that there was never an attempt to deliberately hide their relationship from people. Vijay said, “Rashmika and I met as colleagues eight years ago. We became friends and then fell in love. We were in a relationship, and eventually, she became my wife. There was no hide-and-seek game. I did not find it necessary to talk about it. This is my life, and why should I discuss it with others?”

Rashmika also explained why the couple preferred to keep their relationship away from public discussions. She said, “Our relationship is not for entertainment. It is for us. Whatever we want to protect, we don’t want to talk about.” Her statement reflected the couple’s decision to keep certain parts of their personal life private despite their high public profiles.

In another podcast conversation with Prakhar Gupta, Vijay spoke about their relationship dynamics and described Rashmika as the more mature person when it comes to relationships. He also shared how she encourages him to express his feelings instead of assuming that she already knows what he feels.

Vijay said, “Rashmika is more mature when it comes to relationships. Look at how she’s talking. She makes sure she tells me ‘I love you’ at least 10–15 times a day, and she tells me that it’s important for me to express it too. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn’t think, ‘Okay, she knows it, so I don’t need to say it.’”

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika will be seen together in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period action drama is scheduled to release on October 16, 2026. Vijay will also star in Rowdy Janardhana with Keerthy Suresh, while Rashmika will lead Mysaa, which is scheduled for November 27, 2026.