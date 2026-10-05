Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the trolling she faces over the way she behaves in public. The actress, who will soon share the screen with her husband Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali, spoke about being labelled as someone who ‘overacts’ when she is simply being kind. She made it clear that she does not want to change her personality because of comments made by people on social media.

During a conversation with Keerthika Govindhasamy on her YouTube channel, Rashmika explained why she continues to choose kindness despite the criticism. She said, “Personally, I feel that kindness is not weakness, and I am someone who wants to be kind because there are a lot of negative feelings that are going around. I want to believe in kindness and bring some kind of positivity. Even if people call that overacting, it’s fine. Not everyone is everyone’s cup of tea. I choose to be like this, and I am very happy being like this because this is just me. I don’t have to pretend to do this; this is real. I can’t fake it to make someone happy. I feel like this is keeping me happy, my family happy, friends and well-wishers.”

Vijay Deverakonda also joined the conversation and spoke about the constant trolling faced by actors and public figures. He questioned how people can form strong opinions about someone they have never personally met. He said, “A lot of the trolling across politicians and actors is manufactured. You can only have feelings for someone when you have met them or spent some time with them. When you haven’t even met the person, how can you have such a strong opinion on their personality? It comes from manufacturing when a section decides that we want to create an opinion about someone. In the era of social media, it’s very easy to have 15 accounts. So, when someone manufactures that opinion, there’s a machinery that works to set that narrative.”

Ranabaali is set in the 19th century and draws from real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. The film is centred on resistance against colonial oppression and features Rashmika as Jayamma, an important character in the story. International actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector. The music has been composed by Ajay Atul.