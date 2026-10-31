Producer Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh for the upcoming historical film The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. T-Series has officially come on board for the ambitious two-part project, which will bring the life, achievements and vision of the Maratha king to the big screen.

The film will explore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s journey, his leadership and his vision of Swarajya. It will also highlight important battles, sacrifices, victories and lesser-known incidents from his life.

Bhushan Kumar honours Rishab Shetty with a special gift

To mark the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar presented Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.Speaking about the project, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated ‘The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen.

With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”

What to expect from The Pride of Bharat?

The makers plan to present the historical drama on a large scale, with an ensemble cast and a creative team featuring talent from India and overseas. The two-part story will focus on Shivaji Maharaj’s military strategies, leadership, important victories and his efforts towards establishing Swarajya.

Pre-production is currently underway, and filming is scheduled to begin in early 2027. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is produced by T-Series Films and Legend Studios.

The film is directed by Sandeep Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh have written the film, while Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand serve as co-producers. Further announcements regarding the supporting cast and release dates are awaited.