Riteish Deshmukh has officially joined the cast of Ram Pothineni’s upcoming Telugu film #RAPO23. The makers announced his addition during the Dussehra celebrations, sharing a behind the scenes video from the film’s ongoing shoot in Hyderabad. The announcement has brought fresh attention to the project, especially as Riteish is expected to play an important role in the story.

The upcoming film is described as a psychological action thriller and marks Ram Pothineni’s directorial debut. Apart from directing the project, Ram will also play the lead character, Veera, who has been introduced as a lone wolf. While the makers have shared some details about the film, they have not revealed much about its storyline or how Riteish’s character will be connected to Veera.

Riteish Deshmukh joins Ram Pothineni’s ambitious project

The announcement video offers a glimpse of the ongoing production and confirms Riteish Deshmukh’s involvement in #RAPO23. However, details about his character are still being kept under wraps. It remains to be seen whether he will appear as an ally, an opponent or someone who plays a different role in Veera’s journey.

Ram Pothineni is taking on multiple responsibilities with this project. Along with playing the central character and making his directorial debut, he is working with his brother Krishna, who is backing the film under their production banner, RAPO Cinematics.

Samyuktha and technical team join #RAPO23

The film also features Samyuktha as the female lead. On the technical side, cinematographer Thiru is handling the visuals, while Sam CS has been brought on board to compose the music.

With a psychological action thriller as its central genre, the film is expected to explore both action and the emotional journey of its characters. However, the makers are yet to disclose further details about the plot.

Filming is currently underway in Hyderabad. Riteish’s addition brings another recognised name to the cast, while further announcements about his character, the remaining actors and the film’s release date are awaited.