Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in pink floral outfit during Mumbai outing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a new chapter in her personal life as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress was recently spotted outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai, giving paparazzi a glimpse of her maternity style. Dressed in a bright pink floral outfit, Samantha kept her look comfortable and relaxed while embracing this special phase of her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s relaxed maternity look

In a video shared by paparazzi, Samantha was seen wearing a pink floral outfit featuring playful ruffles and a loose, flowy design. The breezy ensemble gave her a comfortable look, while its colourful floral pattern added a fresh touch. The actress appeared relaxed as she stepped out of the salon.

This is not the first time Samantha has offered a glimpse into her maternity journey. Recently, she shared a picture from what she described as her maternity days. Instead of opting for a traditional maternity photoshoot, the actress chose to share a casual and personal moment. The photograph showed her relaxing comfortably, giving fans a look at how she is spending this phase of her life.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru prepare to welcome their first child

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child, who is expected to arrive in December this year.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram. She played Swarna, a newly married woman living in a traditional household. While trying to gain the acceptance of her in-laws, Swarna keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her earlier life return, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace.

The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in important roles, along with Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy.

Samantha will next be seen in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bl*ody Kingdom, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. She is currently taking a break from acting.

Meanwhile, she is also serving as a celebrity judge on the culinary reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, hosted by RJ Vijay. The show airs on Sony Vizha and streams on SonyLIV.