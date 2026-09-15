Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains the meaning behind her traditional Sri Vidya godh bharai ritual

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared glimpses from her traditional godh bharai ceremony, giving fans a closer look at the intimate celebration and the rituals that made the occasion special. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, appeared happy and radiant in a series of photographs shared with her followers.

The photos offer a look at the couple’s traditional celebration, which was attended by close family members. Samantha was seen dressed in traditional attire as she took part in the ceremony and posed for pictures with Raj Nidimoru. The filmmaker was also seen standing beside her in several photographs, as the couple marked the important family occasion together.

Along with the pictures, Samantha explained the significance of a traditional Sri Vidya ritual performed during the godh bharai ceremony. The ritual reflects the spiritual and cultural importance attached to motherhood, blessings and the arrival of a new member into the family. By sharing the details, Samantha gave her followers an understanding of the traditions behind the celebration rather than only offering a glimpse of the event.

The actress’s joyful expressions stood out in the pictures, as she smiled while posing with her husband and other family members. The ceremony appeared to be a close-knit gathering centred around blessings, family and tradition.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship has been in the spotlight since they reportedly began dating. Their marriage and now the news of their first child have attracted considerable attention from fans and followers. However, the godh bharai pictures focused largely on the cultural and emotional importance of the occasion.

The latest post gives fans a glimpse into how Samantha is embracing this new phase of her life while staying connected to traditional customs. Her explanation of the Sri Vidya ritual also adds a personal and meaningful touch to the celebration.