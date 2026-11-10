Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared another glimpse of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, this time with a simple picture that puts a fun twist on the popular maternity photoshoot trend. Instead of opting for an elaborate setup, the actress chose a relaxed setting at home and shared a photograph with a witty caption.

The picture shows Samantha lounging comfortably on a sofa surrounded by cushions. She is dressed in a red printed kurta paired with white bottoms and sunglasses. With both hands resting on her baby bump, the actress stretches out her legs and poses casually for the camera.

Sharing the photograph, Samantha wrote, “Consider this my maternity shoot.” Her caption reflects the light hearted approach she has taken towards sharing this special phase of her life with her followers.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru prepare to welcome their first child

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child together.

Recently, Samantha also shared a glimpse of how Raj is getting ready for the baby’s arrival. In one of the pictures, he was seen assembling a baby monitor floor stand as part of the preparations for their new family member.

The couple have occasionally shared moments from their personal lives, giving followers an update on their preparations for parenthood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, released this year, in which she also served as a producer.

She is also associated with the upcoming Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Blo*dy Kingdom. Apart from her acting projects, Samantha is currently hosting the Tamil cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.

While the actress continues to balance her professional commitments, her latest Instagram post offers a simple glimpse into her pregnancy journey. Her casual maternity picture also stands apart from the elaborate photoshoots often shared by celebrities.