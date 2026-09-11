Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about myositis diagnosis and the ‘loss of identity’ it caused

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life, recalling how her myositis diagnosis in 2020 affected her confidence and left her feeling disconnected from her identity. The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder several years ago and had taken a break from work while focusing on her health. Despite the challenges, she continued to face the condition with determination and hope.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samantha spoke about the personal and health related struggles she has experienced. She explained that she had worked hard to build her confidence through regular workouts and a disciplined routine. However, her illness made her realise that confidence alone could not protect her from difficult situations.

Samantha said, “It’s carefully built, this confidence. But when something like a health issue happens to you, sickness really doesn’t care how confident you look. I felt such a loss of identity when that happened to me. I felt like I had no control. It took me a while that I do have control over how I respond to it. I don’t have to fake confidence, but there are other lessons that I need to learn.”

The actress further explained that her illness taught her important qualities that she may not have understood in the same way earlier. Samantha added, “Which is resilience, faith, hope, and these things are important qualities that sickness taught me. As a result, everything got better. As much as I’d like not to have gone through this. It taught me lessons that have become an invaluable part of my life. I went through that phase of, why me? It took me a while to get to the, there’s something to learn from this.”

Samantha’s comments reflect how her health journey changed her approach towards life and helped her understand the importance of acceptance and resilience.

On the personal front, Samantha married Raj Nidimoru at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in December 2025. The couple is expecting their first baby.