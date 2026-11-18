Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are preparing to welcome their first child together. As the couple gets ready for this new chapter in their lives, Samantha recently shared a series of heartwarming pictures from an intimate ceremony held at home. The gathering brought together elders and women from both families, who came forward to bless the actor ahead of the baby’s arrival.

Samantha looked elegant in a red Anarkali suit for the occasion. One of the pictures shows her sitting beside Raj as the two look at each other during the ceremony. Other photographs capture the couple participating in the traditional rituals with their family members around them. In one particularly touching moment, elders are seen placing their hands over Samantha’s head and blessing her.

The actor also shared a lovely picture with her mother, Ninette Prabhu, and posed with the women from both families. Keeping her caption simple, Samantha wrote, “us”, followed by a white heart emoji. The pictures offer a glimpse into the family’s private celebrations and the emotional moments surrounding this special phase of her life.

This is not the first traditional celebration the couple has held ahead of welcoming their baby. In September, Samantha and Raj celebrated a Seemantham ceremony. The occasion also included Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), a specialised ritual associated with the Srividya tradition.

Samantha’s pregnancy updates on social media

Over the past few months, Samantha has occasionally shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her followers. The actor recently gave her own humorous twist to the trend of elaborate maternity photoshoots. Instead of opting for a carefully planned shoot, she posted a relaxed picture of herself sitting comfortably on a sofa, wearing black sunglasses and showing her baby bump.

Her caption added a playful touch to the photograph. She wrote, “Consider this my maternity shoot.” The post offered a glimpse of her easygoing approach to sharing personal moments with her followers.

Samantha had also shared a video of herself exercising during pregnancy. In the clip, she was seen lifting weights and performing other exercises as she continued to remain physically active. Her social media updates have largely focused on sharing everyday moments rather than elaborate announcements.

Samantha and Raj’s relationship

Samantha and Raj first worked together on the second season of The Family Man, which premiered in 2021. Samantha played Raji in the series, created by Raj Nidimoru and his creative partner Krishna DK. Their professional association continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the international Citadel franchise, which also featured Varun Dhawan.

Rumours about their relationship began circulating after the two were spotted together at various events and shared pictures from their outings. The couple eventually got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child together, Samantha’s latest pictures offer a glimpse into the family celebrations and blessings surrounding the couple.