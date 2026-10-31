Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a video showing how her workout routine has changed over time. The video captures different stages of her fitness journey, with the latest clip showing her performing weighted squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest.

Sharing the video on social media, Samantha captioned it, “#9. The final lap”. The post gives followers a look at her exercise routine and the changes she has made along the way.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her changing workout routine

The video features clips from different stages of Samantha’s journey, showing her exercising and staying active. Her latest workout includes weighted squats, an exercise that involves bending the knees and lowering the body while holding a weight.

In an earlier workout post, Samantha had spoken about changing her approach to fitness and paying closer attention to her body. She wrote, “Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better.”

Her earlier message highlighted the importance of adjusting a workout routine according to individual needs rather than focusing only on intensity.

Kriti Kharbanda reacts to Samantha’s post

Samantha’s latest video also received a response from actor Kriti Kharbanda, who shared a warm message in the comments. Kriti wrote, “Sending all 3 of you so much love!”.

The comment drew attention to the post and added to the reactions surrounding Samantha’s update.

Samantha’s personal life and recent celebrations

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple had also reportedly celebrated a traditional Seemantham ceremony at the Isha Foundation.

While the latest video focuses on Samantha’s fitness routine, any claims about pregnancy or expecting a child require confirmation from the actor or a reliable source before being presented as fact.

The video has once again brought attention to Samantha’s approach to fitness and her willingness to share different stages of her routine with followers.